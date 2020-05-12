COVID-19 OHIO | 473 new cases, SNAP benefits for 850,000 students approved

As of 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reports there are 473 new cases of COVID-19 in the State of Ohio and 79 new deaths.

Health officials say the total number of positive cases now stands at 25,250.

1,436 Ohioans have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

There have been 4,539 hospitalized due to the coronavirus and 1,232 admitted into the ICU.

Officials say overall 216,290 have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state.

During his press conference, Gov. DeWine announced that the state’s pandemic EBT plan was approved by the USDA.

Gov. DeWine says the approval will allow JFS to distribute SNAP benefits to 850,000 students across Ohio. The benefits will be mailed directly to students. Families do not need to apply to be eligible, Gov. DeWine says. Families will receive roughly $300 to purchase healthy and nutritious foods for children.

Gov. DeWine also announced an addition to the Responsible Restart Ohio Plan. On May 15, massage locations along with tattoo and piercing businesses will be allowed to reopen with proper safety protocols.

Tuesday officials also launched a new initiative aiming to protect those “most at risk.” The Ohio Department of Aging is offering a free, daily check-in phone call for Ohioans 60 and older. The program will automatically contact participants each day to check on their status and can also connect them to live support if needed. To register go to www.aging.ohio.gov or call 1-833-632-2428.

