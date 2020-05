According to the data from the Ohio Department of Health, coronavirus cases increased by more than 500 Sunday.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 31,911.

Deaths increased by 13, bringing that total to 1,969.

Both numbers are below the three week average of cases and deaths.

More than 300,000 Ohioans have been tested so far for coronavirus.

