Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday said the state's safeguards have work in flattening Ohio's coronavirus curve significantly.

As of 2:00 p.m., there were 5,512 total positive cases in Ohio and 213 virus-related deaths.

1,612 are currently in the hospital with virus-related complications and officials say there have been 497 ICU admissions.

