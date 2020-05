In the last 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health says the positive COVID-19 case count grew by 696 cases.

According to health officials, there are now 24,777 cases in the state and 1,357 Ohioans have passed away from virus-related complications.

4,413 patients have been hospitalized statewide and 1,357 have been admitted to the ICU.

