COVID-19 OHIO | 6,975 reported cases

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 6,975 Ohioans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 274 have died.

These numbers are based on an updated method tallying cases in Ohio.

Originally, the only cases counted were confirmed by a lab test. Now, patients who have been exposed to a confirmed case or diagnosed through a rapid COVID-19 test are counted in the state's total positive case count.

The CDC is allowing this change amid testing shortages across the country.

The department of health says 2,033 patients have been hospitalized due to virus-related complications and 613 people have been admitted into the ICU.

