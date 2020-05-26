COVID-19 testing available in Kanawha County May 29 and 30

More COVID-19 testing opportunities will be available at the end of this week.

In Kanawha County, the testing will happen at the Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way, Dunbar, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 29 and 30.

It's "part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in medically-underserved counties, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, with support from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG),” a press release said.

The testing is free to residents in the listed counties and available to people who are not showing symptoms.

Here are other testing locations, also slated for May 29 and 30: