COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,079 positive, 37 deaths

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource says it has corrected the number of laboratory results received for COVID-19 by removing duplicates.

Duplicate reports received through the massive on-boarding from hospitals and facilities over the last five days have been removed from the revised number, the DHHR says.

According to officials, many of the results that were sent by these hospitals had previously been reported by the reference labs and entered by hand before these entities were able to be sent electronically.

The DHHR reports the revised numbers as 40,489 laboratory results, with 1,079 positive, 39,410 negative and 37 deaths.

As always, delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It's not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (39), Fayette (11), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).

