COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,206 positive cases

As of 10:00 a.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 53,239 laboratory results have been received for COVID-19.

The DHHR says there are 1,206 positive cases, 52,033 negative and 50 deaths.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (161), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (15), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (7), Harrison (31), Jackson (131), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (167), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (17), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (19), Mingo (2), Monongalia (106), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (28), Raleigh (11), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

