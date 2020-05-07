COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,287 positive cases

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 57,521 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,287 positive, 56,234 negative and 51 deaths.

Health officials say 475 cases are still active in the state and 716 patients have recovered from the virus.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (173), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (28), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (12), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (172), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (15), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

