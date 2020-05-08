COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,310 positive cases

As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 59,436 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,310 positive, 58,126 negative and 51 deaths.

DHHR officials say 484 cases of COVID-19 in the state are still active and 738 West Virginians are believed to have recovered from virus complications.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (177), Boone (7), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (30), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (86), Kanawha (176), Lewis (4), Lincoln (4), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

