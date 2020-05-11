COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,366 positive cases, 54 deaths

As of 10 a.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports there have been 63,469 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,366 positive, 62,103 negative and 54 deaths.

Data shows that 505 coronavirus cases are currently active in the state and 775 patients have recovered from virus complications.

The cumulative percent of positive test results stands at 2.15 percent.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (190), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (185), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

