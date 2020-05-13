COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,398 positive cases, 58 deaths

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 66,680 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,398 positive, 65,282 negative and 58 deaths.

The DHHR says 515 of those COVID-19 cases are still active.

813 patients are believed to have recovered from the virus, officials say.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (197), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (5), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (20), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (91), Kanawha (189), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (25), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).

