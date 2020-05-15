COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,441 positive cases, 62 deaths

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR reports as of 10:00 a.m. Friday, there have been 70,936 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,441 positive, 69,495 negative and 62 deaths.

Officials say 482 cases of coronavirus are still active in the state and 870 patients have recovered.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (202), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (11), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (97), Kanawha (202), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (95), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (45), Wyoming (1).

