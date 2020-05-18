COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,491 positive cases, 67 deaths

As of 10:00 a.m. Monday, there are 1,491 positive cases of COVID-19, 74,544 negative and 67 deaths, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR says 76,035 laboratory results have been received so far for the coronavirus in the state.

473 cases are considered active, officials say.

So far, 919 patients have recovered from the virus.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (7), Berkeley (210), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (100), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (24), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (29), Mingo (4), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (11), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (2).

