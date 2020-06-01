COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,017 cases, 75 deaths

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 98,095 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,017 total cases and 75 deaths.

629 of those cases are considered still active, according to the DHHR.

So far, 1,313 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (299/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (64/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (4/0), Fayette (48/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (29/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (178/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (44/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (34/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (100/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

