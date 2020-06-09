COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,169 cases, 84 deaths

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 114,264 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,169 total cases and 84 deaths, according to the West Virginia DHHR.

608 of those cases are still considered active.

DHHR officials say 1,477 patients have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (335/15), Boone (16/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (68/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (31/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (48/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (127/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (51/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (137/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

