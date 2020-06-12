COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,233 cases, 86 deaths

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 123,963 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,233 total cases and 86 deaths, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR says 594 cases are still considered active in the state.

1,553 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (355/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (70/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (10/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (42/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (200/5), Kanawha (239/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (34/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (8/3), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (53/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (20/1), Randolph (139/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (104/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (5/0).

