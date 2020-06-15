COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,298 cases, 88 deaths

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 131,875 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,298 total cases and 88 deaths, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports.

625 cases are still considered active, officials say.

1,585 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case):Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (369/18), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (70/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (21/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (47/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (202/5), Kanawha (239/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (57/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (141/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (10/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (104/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/3), Wyoming (5/0).

