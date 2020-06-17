Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,376 cases, 88 deaths

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
UPDATE 6/17/20 @ 5:35 p.m.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 141,289 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,376 total cases and 88 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (389/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (75/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (37/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (208/5), Kanawha (246/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (15/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (133/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (58/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (22/7), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (26/1), Randolph (144/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (8/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).

ORIGINAL STORY 6/17/20

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 138,256 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,358 total cases and 88 deaths.

Six hundred thirty-one cases are still considered active, officials say.

Data shows 1,639 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case):

Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (385/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (74/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (37/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (206/5), Kanawha (245/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (57/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (22/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (144/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).

Latest News

Homepage

Show Your Mask Documentary

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Photographer Malcom Wilson takes photographs of Eastern Kentuckians wearing face masks.

News

Outdoor school facilities can reopen in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The facilities were closed earlier this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

News

Beshear signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
Beshear added he will have to ask the state legislature to recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

News

More COVID-19 cases reported in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
A total of 2,418 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia.

News

Programs aim to prevent COVID-related evictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Housing assistance programs run by the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority have adapted to assist hundreds of people who lost their jobs during this difficult time.

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates

WSAZ INVESTIGATES | Man protests Suddenlink

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
After our initial story about issues surrounding Suddenlink aired several weeks ago, we’ve heard from dozens of viewers, each sharing their experience with the company.

News

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 3 hours ago
By ERIC TUCKER and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press | Posted: Thu 4:32 PM, Jun 18, 2020 | Updated: Thu 4:34 PM, Jun 18, 2020

News

Summer program helps businesses in Gallia County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services is offering a program to allow small businesses some extra help this summer.

News

Body found inside of motel room identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say the body found inside of a room at the Budget Host Inn in Malden has been identified as Royce Edwin Daugherty Jr., 59, of Sissonville, West Virginia.

News

Additional flight coming to Yeager Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
Yeager Airport adds additional flight.

News

COVID-19 case in Logan County linked to popular vacation spot

Updated: 3 hours ago
Myrtle Beach travel is linked to another COVID-19 case.