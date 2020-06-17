COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,358 cases, 88 deaths

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 138,256 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,358 total cases and 88 deaths.

631 cases are still considered active, officials say.

Data shows 1,639 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (385/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (74/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (37/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (206/5), Kanawha (245/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (57/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (22/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (144/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).

