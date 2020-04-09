COVID-19 W.Va. | 485 positive cases

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), cases of the novel coronavirus have increased by two in the state.

As of 10:00 a.m. Thursday, 485 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Wednesday, the positive case count was at 483.

12,934 residents have been tested for COVID-19 and 12,449 have tested negative.

Four deaths have been reported in the State of West Virginia.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (73), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (14), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (41), Kanawha (70), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (29), Marshall (5), Mason (7), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (74), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), *Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It's not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.