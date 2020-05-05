COVID-19 W.Va.| 1,238 positive cases

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 54,823 laboratory results received for the coronavirus, with 1,238 positive cases, 53,585 negative cases, and 50 deaths.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Gov. Justice said Monday four counties remain on West Virginia's COVID-19 'hot spot list': Berkeley, Harrison, Jefferson, and Monongalia.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (18), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (135), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (169), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (108), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (9), Ohio (34), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).