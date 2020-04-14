COVID-19 W.Va. | 640 positive cases

As of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, there are 640 positive cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 17,038 laboratory results received for coronavirus with 16,398 negative.

Nine people have died in the State of West Virginia from virus-related complications.

As of Monday, 83 people had recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (100), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (25), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (30), Jefferson (52), Kanawha (85), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (19), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (21), Wyoming (1).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It's not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

