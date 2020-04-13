COVID-19 W.Va. | DHHR reporting ninth death

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting the state's ninth coronavirus-related death.

The DHHR says the 69-year-old man is from Ohio County.

As of 10:00 a.m. Monday, the state's total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 626.

There have been 16,655 residents tested for COVID-19 with 16,029 negative.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

