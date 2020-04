A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a childcare center in Scott Depot, the Putnam County Health Department said Wednesday.

The health department said it's connected with someone who attends the Teays Valley Child Development Center at 6442 Teays Valley Road. The facility has since been closed.

Families and staff at the center are being notified about the case, according to the health department.

