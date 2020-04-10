COVID-19 case confirmed at assisted living facility

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at an assisted living facility in Huntington.

Woodlands Retirement Community CEO Jeff Harkins said Friday that an assisted living resident tested positive Wednesday.

The resident is in quarantine in their unit.

Harkins says they have been working with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to determine who the resident may have been in contact with.

They also say they have stepped up PPE protocols in place for anyone who may now come into contact with the resident who tested positive.

