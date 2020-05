According to the Ohio Department of Health’s report Tuesday, the COVID-19 case count grew by 495 overnight and 79 new virus-related deaths were confirmed.

The positive case total is now 20,969 in the State of Ohio.

1,135 have passed away from the coronavirus.

Health officials say 3,956 have been hospitalized and 1,123 have been admitted to the ICU.

159,838 Ohioans have been tested so far for COVID-19.