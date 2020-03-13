COVID-19 case count more than doubles in size in Ohio

The confirmed COVID-19 case count in Ohio has more than doubled since Thursday.

On Thursday, there were 5 confirmed cases of the virus. There are now 13 confirmed cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

According to Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health, the patients ages range from 34 to 66 years old, with a median age of 48.

So far, no one has died from the virus in the state. Cases have been confirmed in 6 counties.

Dr. Acton says at this point, 'it is hard to keep up with the numbers' because they are changing so frequently.

During a press conference, Dr. Acton said the Cleveland Clinic has received the ability to test and can perform 500 tests a day.

Right now, 50 people have tested negative for the virus. 159 are still under investigation.

During the press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said they are expecting to see more and more cases in the days ahead.

Gov. DeWine is not recommending daycares close, however, he said that is something that could happen in the future.

He did suggest to parents, if at all possible, to make alternative plans.

He also announced an order restricting visitation at county jails in the state.

"We have announced in the last few days some very tough measures for Ohio," said Gov. DeWine. "My commitment to you is that we will do all we can to support and help people as we get through the next few weeks and months."

Gov. DeWine announced Friday that the state has received a waiver that will allow schools to continue to feed students during the three-week closure.

He says it will allow schools to provide students with 'grab-and-go' meals to take home.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.