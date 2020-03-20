COVID-19 case reported in Gallia County, Ohio

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Gallia County, according to the Gallia County Health Department.

It is the county’s first case, the health department said Friday.

Holzer Medical Center released the following statement, saying the case isn't associated with its hospital:

"According to the media reports and the Gallia County Health Department, there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 reported of a Gallia County resident. However, the patient identified was not tested or treated at a Holzer facility. At this time, we have no confirmed cases at any Holzer facility."

