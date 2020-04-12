COVID-19 cases rise in Greenup Co. Ky

Director of Greenup County Health Department confirmed this afternoon two new cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total to seven cases in the county.

They also tell us one case is a 55-year-old male, the other case is a 56-year-old female.

Five tests are currently pending results and 285 tests in the county have been negative.

According to the health department, all patients are self-isolating at home.

They also say to continue practicing social distancing, good hand hygiene, and stay at home unless you need to be our for essential needs.

