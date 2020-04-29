COVID-19 cases rise to 165 in Kanawha County; five deaths associated

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 165, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said Wednesday.

Officials say 104 of the cases are active, while the other 61 are considered closed.

Five of those cases turned deadly, the health department said. It says it’s also waiting for COVID-19 test results for two other people who have died.

Health department officials advise people to continue to follow social distancing measures, as well as frequent and proper handwashing, and preferably wearing masks while in public.

