COVID-19 cases rise to eight in West Virginia, all travel-related

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, it has officially made its way to the Kanawha Valley on Friday.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says every West Virginian that has tested positive so far for COVID-19 are travel-related cases.

"We did expect this," said Dr. Sherri Young, executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. "We did know we would get a COVID-19 case, we do expect more cases. In fact we are seeing our case numbers go up very rapidly."

On Friday, Charleston Area Medical Center confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Kanawha County. The patient was identified "early on" as a possible case and has been "properly isolated since entry at CAMC.

Dr. Young says the patient is an "older" woman who resides in Kanawha County.

She says the woman traveled out of the state to an a high-transmission area which is where they believe she contracted the virus.

They say she did not use air travel and was not transported to the hospital so exposure was limited as far as anyone in the general public.

The patient is in isolation at the hospital and does have some predisposing conditions.

According to CAMC, 175 tests for COVID-19 are pending.

Mayor Amy Goodwin of Charleston announced during Friday's news conference that she, along with other county leaders, are encouraging a "Pause in Place" movement.

"We're not telling you to be completely quarantined in your homes but pause, pause before you go out to the grocery store," Goodwin said. "If you need to go get your medicines, get it, but do you need two or three people going with you?"

She says it's all in an attempt to encourage people to think before leaving their homes.

"Pause before you make those decisions because the actions, every single action you take, can put yet another person, times ten, times twenty, times forty in harm's way."

Goodwin says the city also bagged all their parking meters to encourage people to still come out and grab take-out at businesses but not have to pay to just quickly run in somewhere.

In another effort to stop the spread, Gov. Jim Justice ordered all lodges at state parks and the Hatfield-McCoy trail systems to shut down.

He says that 85% of people who use the trails and almost 70% of guests in lodges are all from out of state.

"We got to close the lodges," Justice said. "Now it doesn't mean we're closing down the parks and it does not mean we're closing down our camp sites and our cabins."

The Charleston City Mayor's office says residents are urged to continue to take the following precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other respiratory illness in our community:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.



Avoid close contact with people who are sick.



Put distance between yourself and other people. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.



Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.



Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.



If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.



If you are not sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.



Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

Dr. Young says if you want to be tested or have any questions, she encourages you call their 24/7 hotline at: (304) 348-1088.