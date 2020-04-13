COVID-19 claims life, not spirit of Logan man

Teddy Nelson was a 2013 graduate of Logan High School.

"I just wanted to tell him, I love him," said Thomas Hunter.

The 25-year-old battled COVID-19 for two weeks, receiving care at Logan Regional Medical Center and was placed on a ventilator, but eventually lost the fight on Saturday.

Friends say they'll remember him as a big guy, with an even bigger heart.

"He did everything for everybody, he did everything for his friends," Hunter said.

The offensive and defensive lineman had younger players look up to him, admiring his size, strength, but more importantly his personality.

"We were two of the biggest guys on the team, they always paired us up together. We've been friends ever since. He's the hardest hitter. He was a brute," said Logan Adkins.

Teddy's friends say football bonded them together, but he loved everyone.

On Saturday, with just two hours notice, 40 to 50 people hopped in their cars and drove by his mother's house, honking their horns. Letting her know that she was not alone, and loved just as much. Just how Teddy would've wanted it.

"There’s just so many people that loved and knew Teddy and had connections with Teddy. It was just something to expect."

Nick McCoy's young son Tucker loved spending time with his Uncle Teddy. Outside the hospital, mere hours before he passed, Tucker shouts a prayer up to heaven, reaching his hand up in a message to his beloved Teddy.

"To lose a kid that’s 25 years old, that hadn’t even gotten to live his life to the fullest, laying a hospital bed alone, quarantined to where no family no friends could come visit him in his last hours, it is real."

His family is asking for continued prayers as they work to cope with the incredible loss felt far and wide throughout the community.