Advertisement

COVID-19 cluster in W.Va. county linked to travel to Myrtle Beach

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A recent cluster of COVID-19 cases in a West Virginia county has been linked to travel to Myrtle Beach, health officials announced Wednesday.

According to the Preston County Health Department, three people have tested positive for coronavirus and results for several other tests are currently pending.

The department says all patients have one thing in common, recent trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The department is now asking all Preston County residents that have traveled back to the county from Myrtle beach or any other crowded vacation destination in the last two weeks to self-quarantine for 14 days.

If you are unable to self-quarantine, officials are urging people to wear face coverings in public and limit exposure to others.

The health department says it is available to answers any questions to help someone determine if they need to get tested for COVID-19.

Last week the Mayor of Myrtle Beach extended the COVID-19 emergency declaration for the city.

The extension is based on the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases locally and statewide.

The new order is valid for 30 days unless ended sooner. It can be extended again if needed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Latest News

Homepage

Show Your Mask Documentary

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Photographer Malcom Wilson takes photographs of Eastern Kentuckians wearing face masks.

News

Outdoor school facilities can reopen in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The facilities were closed earlier this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

News

Beshear signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
Beshear added he will have to ask the state legislature to recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

News

More COVID-19 cases reported in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
A total of 2,418 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia.

News

Programs aim to prevent COVID-related evictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Housing assistance programs run by the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority have adapted to assist hundreds of people who lost their jobs during this difficult time.

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates

WSAZ INVESTIGATES | Man protests Suddenlink

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
After our initial story about issues surrounding Suddenlink aired several weeks ago, we’ve heard from dozens of viewers, each sharing their experience with the company.

News

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 3 hours ago
By ERIC TUCKER and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press | Posted: Thu 4:32 PM, Jun 18, 2020 | Updated: Thu 4:34 PM, Jun 18, 2020

News

Summer program helps businesses in Gallia County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services is offering a program to allow small businesses some extra help this summer.

News

Body found inside of motel room identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say the body found inside of a room at the Budget Host Inn in Malden has been identified as Royce Edwin Daugherty Jr., 59, of Sissonville, West Virginia.

News

Additional flight coming to Yeager Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
Yeager Airport adds additional flight.

News

COVID-19 case in Logan County linked to popular vacation spot

Updated: 3 hours ago
Myrtle Beach travel is linked to another COVID-19 case.