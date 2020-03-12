COVID-19 concerns lead to cancellation of WSAZ Home & Garden Show

A statewide recommendation to cancel gatherings of 250 or more people due to COVID-19 health concerns means the WSAZ Home & Garden Show is canceled at the Mountain Health Arena.

The decision “comes in the wake of (state health) Dr. (Catherine) Slemp and Gov. Jim Justice” recommending to limit large gatherings due to the potential health threat.

The Mountain Health Arena issued the statement Thursday evening. A spokesperson said the decision was made after “constant communication” with Mayor Steve Williams and health officials, including Dr. Michael Kilkenny, director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

The spokesperson says more information will be released within the next two weeks about upcoming events at the arena.

The WSAZ Home & Garden Show originally had been scheduled Friday afternoon through Sunday.

