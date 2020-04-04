COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100 in Ohio

More than 100 people from Ohio have died from COVID-19.

State health officials announced Saturday, 102 people have died from the virus. The death toll rose 11 since Friday's update.

There was also a large jump in cases confirmed since Friday as 3,739 cases have now been confirmed. That is a 427 rise in cases over 24 hours.

The age range in cases goes from less than a year old, up to 101-years-old.

More than 1,000 people have been hospitalized from the virus with 326 being treated in the ICU.