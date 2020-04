More than 700 people have died from complications related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health updated their latest data Saturday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., 711 people have died. That’s up from 690 deaths reported as of Friday.

The state also confirmed an additional 418 cases of the virus raising the total to 15,587.

The ages of patients who have been diagnosed with the virus range from less than a year old to 106-years-old.