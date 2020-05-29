Health officials warn about COVID-19 exposure tracing scam

Health officials are warning about a new scam that looks to take your personal information by making you believe you came into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The scam, first reported by the Federal Trade Commission, sends text messages to random people pretending to be a contact tracer. It includes a link that can download harmful malware if clicked.

"Never open a text message if you don’t know who is sending the text to you," West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. "Make sure you take the time and you don’t get hoodwinked by a scammer."

Morrisey's office said this is another example of phishing for personal information and data, including Social Security numbers, money and bank account information.

It's especially troubling at a time when health departments around our region are using text messaging systems for contact tracing to monitor the conditions of people who were actually exposed to a positive COVID-19 patient.

"It keeps the spread down," Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department contact tracer Liz Green said. "If we can find these people and get them isolated, and find their contacts and get them isolated, then it is going to help control the virus spread."

The MOVHD, which serves multiple counties including Roane and Wirt, uses the automatic text messaging system to check in with people on a daily basis while they are in quarantine to see if they come down with symptoms and need to get tested, Green said.

"The first contact is an actual phone call," Green said. "If they are a contact that needs monitoring and they have text messaging available, they would be entered into the system."

"They would be aware of that ahead of time and all that system does is ask if they have any symptoms or not," Green said.

This type of tracing is critical to prevent the spread of the virus and help avoid another spike in cases, Green said. Someone is able to spread the virus for up to two weeks before they begin to show symptoms, making self-isolation at home for potentially exposed people the best way to keep the community safe.

"Scammers never cease to find new ways to steal from consumers," Morrisey said. "Consumers must remain ever vigilant and protect their personal, identifiable information."

Anyone who has received one of these text messages is asked to report it to their local health department of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808.