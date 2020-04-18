COVID-19 in W.Va. | 785 cases confirmed

West Virginia health officials say 10 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Friday evening.

In total, 785 tests have come back positive during the pandemic.

Saturday morning’s update says 19,440 tests have been conducted.

In total, 16 people have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (106), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (29), Fayette (4), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (43), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (106), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (84), Monroe (2), Morgan (8), Nicholas (3), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (7), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (75), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (29), Wyoming (1).