COVID-19 in W.Va. | 863 cases confirmed

West Virginia health officials say 38 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Saturday evening.

In total, 863 tests have come back positive during the pandemic.

Sunday morning’s update says more than 20,000 tests have been conducted.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 18 people have died from the virus as of 10 a.m., however Kanawha County health officials have since reported a death at a nursing home. This brings the death toll to at least 19.