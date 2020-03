According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county.

This brings the total cases in Kanawha County to 28.

The Putnam County Health Department is also reporting that a fourth resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Totals for the state have not yet been updated, as of Saturday they reported 113 confirmed cases statewide.

Keep checking with WSAZ for more information.