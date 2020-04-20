COVID-19 nursing home testing expected to be complete by Friday in Kanawha County

All COVID-19 testing of nursing home staff and residents in Kanawha County is expected to be complete by this Friday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said Monday.

This comes after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order last week requiring all nursing home patients and staff in the state to be tested.

In a news release, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says it was “proactive weeks ago and began testing staff and residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities as soon as one positive case was reported.”

After the governor’s executive order, the KCHD announced it worked to determine the number of tests necessary to complete testing in all nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The KCHD, with help from the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Charleston Area Medical Center, is testing at two facilities, supporting testing at seven facilities and has completed testing at four facilities. The West Virginia National Guard also assisted in testing throughout the county.

“Taking care of our most vulnerable residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities during this pandemic has been our priority since day one,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, in the release.

