COVID-19 positive patient discharged after "full recovery"

A patient admitted to UK HealthCare that tested positive for COVID-19 has fully recovered, officials say.

According to UK HealthCare this was its' first confirmed case of the coronavirus. The individual was discharged Friday.

Health officials at UK HealthCare say only one patient has tested positive for the coronavirus so far at the facility. Seven patients have tested negative.

UK HealthCare says any patient being evaluated for or confirmed to have COVID-19 is isolated per CDC guidelines.

Working closely with Kentucky's Department for Public Health and commercial reference laboratories, UK HealthCare says it will continue to evaluate and test new patients as clinically appropriate.

Asymptomatic patients are not being tested based on established protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

