Good news on the coronavirus front line this week, as word of the drug Remdesivir has shown promise in the possibility of lessening the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.

Before a useful drug can be approved and a vaccine can be manufactured, there are more tough times ahead in America and across the globe.

Tony Cavalier is back for a look at why the downward spiral in the curve is now of utmost importance.