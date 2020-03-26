COVID-19 test results delayed; Grayson woman desperate for answers

As more COVID-19 testing becomes available, more people are waiting for results.

A Grayson woman who was tested nearly a week ago says the time when she'll get her results keeps getting pushed back.

Kateena Griffith started feeling symptoms last week that matched up with those of patients with COVID-19.

"I began to get really sluggish and short-winded," she said. "Friday I woke and had a temperature, runny nose, and sore throat."

Last Friday she got tested at a tent outside a hospital in Kentucky.

At first she was told she'd be getting results back in 1 to 3 days, but the time she's having to wait keeps getting extended.

"Then it was 3 to 5 days," she said. "I called today, and they said it would be 7 to 10 days. It's extremely frustrating."

The majority of samples collected at drive-thru tents are being sent to private labs. Officials say length of time to get results can vary due to high demand.

Since being tested, she's been in isolation with her husband at their home in Grayson, anxiously waiting for an answer.

"Not getting answers is really scary," she said.

Griffith says she continues to feel symptoms 6 days after being tested.

WSAZ reached out to a spokesperson at the hospital were she was tested. Our message has not been returned as of Thursday evening.

