COVID-19 tests at assisted living facility come back negative

All residents of an assisted living facility that were tested onsite for COVID-19 earlier this week appear to not have the virus.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says results for those tested at Brookdale Charleston Gardens came back negative.

Two residents refused testing but were not symptomatic. COVID-19 test results for facility staff are pending.

On Wednesday, a team from Charleston Area Medical Center, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority tested residents after one resident tested positive.

“I’m happy that none of the residents we tested have COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods,” KCHD health officer and executive director Dr. Sherri Young said. “I know it’s difficult to stay away from our loved ones in long term care facilities and nursing homes, but at this time, this is the best thing we can do for them.”