CRIME ALERT | Thief busts out car windows, steals people's belongings

Several cars were broken into at a shopping center in Barboursville. Now, police are trying to see if any surveillance video caught any of the act on camera.

Barboursville Police say it happened at the Merritt Creek Farm Shopping Center early Thursday morning.

Police say four cars were damaged. One of the cars had some of the windows cracked, but the person wasn't able to get into that car.

According to police, the thief busted windows out of the other three and was able to get inside, stealing purses out of two of them.

Police say the thefts happened within about an hour period between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

One of the victims, Cameron Obrokta, says she was in a workout class when it happened.

"It only lasts 60 minutes," said Obrokta. "We came out right at 6. I got in my car and noticed my window was busted."

She says when she got out, she noticed the car beside her also had the window busted out. She says she first started looking around to see if anyone was near the cars.

"I kind of looked around to see if anybody was around. Obviously, they weren't. It was still dark out and the whole window was busted out, and that's when I thought somebody could be in my car and they could've really hurt me," Obrokta said.

Obrokta says when she started searching through her car, she noticed something was missing.

"My purse. My purse was gone. Right off hand, that's what I noticed," she said.

She says her purse was small and she had shoved it under her seat, thinking no one would be able to see it.

"It's very frustrating," Obrokta said. "Nine times out of ten, I leave it at my house. The one time I do decide to leave it in my car, I get my window busted out. It's very frustrating."

She is now left having to pay for the cost of a new window, and frustrated at the fact that she hasn't had her car for long.

"Not even a month," Obrokta said. "I've had it for less than a month."

She says she is now left asking one question.

"Why? Ya know, why?," she said. "We work hard for the things that we have. Four cars with our windows busted and our belongings taken, it's just why?"

She says the incident has taken away some of her sense of security and that she will now be paying closer attention to her surroundings.

"I won't be leaving anything in my car for people to try to get into," she said. "I will definitely be looking around and over my shoulder a lot more often now."

However, she says she is thankful that her young child wasn't in the car when it happened.

"He's got glass in his car seat. It's just, it's not fair. It's not fair," Obrokta said. "I'd give the shirt off my back to somebody in need and then somebody goes and busts my window and takes my purse. It's very frustrating."

Barboursville Police say this is the first incident like this to happen in a long time. Police are trying to pull surveillance video from nearby businesses to try and get a description of the person they are looking for since no witnesses were around the area when it happened.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 304-736-5203.