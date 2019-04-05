UPDATE | Former CSX employee reacts to shop closure

UPDATE 4/5/19 @ 7 p.m.

The sound of the CSX railroad running through Russell is all too familiar to those who work there, but production at the locomotive shop came to a screeching halt Friday.

"Then we got a call from the second in command here telling us they had shut the shop down,” said Roy Parker who was impacted by the closure.

The company told workers on Friday, sending many home just as they had come in for work.

"That’s the worst part is losing the job,” Parker said.

Parker is one of 113 workers affected, and this isn't his first time going through this. He started working for the company in his hometown of Corbin 19 years ago. After the closures in Corbin, he transferred to Russell about a year and a half ago.

"I had no idea what was going to happen next,” he said.

A statement from a CSX spokesperson explained the reason for the decision to close the shop saying, "Over the past three years, the volume of work performed at the Russell locomotive shop has declined substantially, through no fault of the employees who work there."

This all feels like déjà vu to Parker.

"It's been slow here recently, which I went through before down in Corbin,” he said.

He and almost 20 others transferred from Corbin and have been living in Russell during the week and driving for six hours every weekend just to see their families.

"On my Friday, as soon as I get off at 11 o'clock I head home,” Parker said.

Now as he heads back home, he's hoping for the best for him and his co-workers.

"Just think of the people. Like I said, there's a lot of good guys here,” he said.

The terminal in Russell will remain open. A CSX spokesperson tells us that operations in Huntington will not be impacted.

CSX is cutting more than 100 jobs in Russell, Kentucky.

According to a CSX spokesperson, they are closing the Russell Locomotive Shop, eliminating 113 positions.

The company gave employees the news Friday. Impacted workers were sent home.

"Furloughed union employees will be covered by the terms of their collective bargaining agreements and will receive at least 60 days of regular pay and benefits," the spokesperson said. "CSX issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice in conjunction with the shop closure."

The spokesperson said there was a thorough review of operations before the decision was made to close the shop.

"Over the past three years, the volume of work performed at the Russell Locomotive Shop has declined substantially, through no fault of the employees who work there," the spokesperson told WSAZ. "CSX is grateful for the contributions of its many employees and has offered to work with labor officials to minimize the effects of this closure on employees and their families.”