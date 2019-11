Santa Claus is coming to Cabela's November 16th for Santa's Wonderland.

General Manager Neil Depugh in Studio 3.

The jolly elf will make his grand entrance at 5 p.m.

From 5:30 - 7:30, Santa will be giving away $25 Cabela's gift cards to one person every half hour.

Free photos with Santa are from 6-8, along with crafts for children.