A Cabell County Sheriff's Department cruiser was involved in an accident late Monday night, according to crews at the scene.

It happened along Interstate 64 near mile-marker 21, which is near the mall exits, in the lanes heading east.

The deputy was not injured.

According to emergency officials, the cruiser went into the cable barrier in the median.

Traffic is not affected in the area at this time.

More information about the accident is expected Tuesday morning.